SEPPA, 19 Jun: East Kameng District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Dilip Khonjuju inaugurated a five-bedded severe acute malnutrition (SAM) unit at the district hospital here on Monday.

The SAM unit will provide healthcare services such as free diet and medicines to children with SAM, especially those aged five years or below and belonging to rural areas and poor families.

Among others, DRCHO Dr Kopi Gyadi and Medical Superintendent Dr Suraj Nabam were present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)