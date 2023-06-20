New school building inaugurated

KHONSA, 19 Jun: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated a new building of the government upper primary school in Natu Kheti, in the presence of Tirap DC Hento Karga and others, on Sunday.

“The building has been constructed with a sanctioned amount of Rs 100 lakhs under non-BADP 2021-’22,” the minister informed.

The DC appealed to the people of Natun Kheti and the students to take proper care of the new school building.

Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav, SP Kardak Riba, PRI leaders, chiefs, and GBs of Deomali and Soha attended the programme. (DIPRO)