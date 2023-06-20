LIKABALI, 19 Nov: The Lower Siang district education department conducted a capacity building workshop on ‘School safety and security’ at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, BEO (Academic) Dajo Ngomle said that the objective of the programme was to “equip the teachers to cope with any eventuality that might occur in the school, wherein casualties can be minimised through effective handling of situations.”

DHS GDMO Dr Karpe Mara educated the participants on child safety and security, basic lifesaving skills, and first-aid, while Likabali Fire Station SFO Imme Ngomdir demonstrated how rescue operations are carried out.

Meritorious students of the GHSS were felicitated by Deputy Commissioner Marto Riba, who distributed laptops to the top eight Class 10 and Class 12 students.

DDSE Marte Koyu asked the teachers to “implement the school safety programme and ensure the children’s safety,” and advised the meritorious students to “keep up the spirit and perform better.”

GHSS Principal Mimar Nyori was also present at the function, the DDSE office informed in a release.