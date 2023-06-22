Minister inaugurates rural haat

MIAO, 21 Jun: Minister for urban development Kamlung Mossang has inaugurated a VET rural haat here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

The rural haat project was funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and the three Miao Zilla Parishads.

Mossang announced that the approach road to the rural haat had already been sanctioned and the concerned department will start blacktopping work of the road after the end of the monsoon season.

Deputy commissioner Sunny K. Singh said, “the monthly rent collected from the haat will be shared between the panchayat and the land donor, providing Miao panchayat with additional revenue to strengthen its financial position for future developmental endeavours.”

NABARD assistant general manager Tapan Datta highlighted the role of NABARD’s regional office, while NABARD DDM Kamal Roy spoke on “NABARD’s commitment to the development of rural communities.”

“NABARD’s ultimate objective remains focused on uplifting rural livelihoods and fostering progress,” Roy said.

EAC-cum-executive officer of three Miao ZPCs A.J Lungphi and Miao ZPM Asamta Tithak also spoke.