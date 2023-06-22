Arunachal to participate in 32nd Senior Natl Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Jun: A 17-member team from Arunachal Pradesh will participate in the 32nd Senior National Wushu Championship scheduled to be held in Pune, Maharashtra from 26 June to 1 July.

The players are Mercy Ngaimong, Nyeman Wangsu, Mepung Lamgu, Realu Boo, Yorna Rosni, Meme Tallang, Gyamar Kara, Onilu Tega, Taug Ama, Tadung Mangfi, Sangjam Bagang, Kigo Yoka, Repakso Chikro, Likha Tadh, Ram Nopi, Kabak Tagi and Riya Buru.

While Ngaimong, Wangsu, Lamgu, Boo, Rosni and Tallang will compete in the Taolu event, Kara, Tega, Ama, Mangfi, Bagang, Yoka, Chikro, Tadh, Nopi, Tagi and Buru will compete in the Sanda event, All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Tach Tadar informed in a release.

Techi Juna and Krishna Chetia will lead the Taolu team as the manager and coach, while Taring Liyak and Tana Danial will be the manager and coach of the Sanda team.

Tai Kaya from Arunachal Pradesh will be one of the technical officials of the tournament.

On Tuesday, Sports Authority of Arunachal chairman Byabang Taj, its vice chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara and director Gumnya Karbak interacted with the participating players.

The SSA chairman motivated the players to play upto their potentials and bring laurels to the state by winning medals.

The AAPWA president and its executive members were also present during the interaction programme.