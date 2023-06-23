Mahindra opens all-woman showroom in Itanagar

ITANAGAR, 22 Jun: Iconic Automobiles agency opened an all-woman Mahindra Cube showroom here on Thursday.

“The showroom in Itanagar is the largest Cube showroom in the country and will sell the entire range of premium Mahindra vehicles,” the agency informed in a release.

Speaking on the occasion, M&M Ltd national head (sales) Baneswar Banerjee said, “We are confident that the women at this Mahindra Cube showroom will redefine the standards of excellence in customer service. We have an exciting product launch line-up in the coming months and this showroom will enable our customers in at Itanagar to experience these lifestyle and adventure products.”

Besides Banerjee, the opening ceremony of the showroom, located at JNK City Centre, MLA Cottage Road, E Sector, was attended by M&M Ltd zonal manager (east) Anand Totla, and M&M Northeast regional sales manager Abhijit Basu Roy.