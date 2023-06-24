Sawin inaugurates PWD infrastructure

KHONSA, 23 Jun: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin on Friday inaugurated the building and other infrastructure of the PWD circle here in Tirap district, in the presence of DC Hento Karga, ZPC Chathong Lowang, and others.

Sawin commended the PWD EE and his team of engineers for completing the project before the actual date of completion. He appealed to the people to not encroach on government land.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the contractor and proprietor of TK Enterprises, Khonsa, Sawin announced additional fund for the construction of a boundary wall to protect the new buildings.

Karga said that, “with the inauguration of buildings, the accommodation problems of many employees under the department would be solved.” He suggested to the department to take proper care of the new buildings.

The infrastructures include one Type-5, one Type-4, three Type-3, and four Type 2 buildings, and an approach road. The project was executed by the Khonsa PWD and TK Enterprises at a cost of Rs 400 lakhs, PWD EE Taro Jeram informed. (DIPRO)