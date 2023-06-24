Training prog on TDS, TCS

CHANGLANG, 23 Jun: A training programme on tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) was jointly organised by the Changlang district administration and Tinsukia (Assam) income tax (IT) department for DDOs/TOs and staffers of various departments, here on Friday.

The resource team consisted of Guwahati Income Tax Deputy Commissioner Manishankar Bordoloi, Tinsukia ITO Supratim Purkayastha, and IT Inspector Amitabh Sekhar Gupta.

Addressing the participants, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh urged them to be attentive and raise queries on any topic related to income tax.

Bordoloi presented the details of TDS and TDS, and responded to the queries raised by the participants.

IAS probationer Md Shabir, the EAC, the DSP, HoD, DDOs, TOs, and accounts staffers of various departments attended the programme. (DIPRO)