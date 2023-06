The Changlang district administration and the 31 Assam Rifles organised an ‘anti-drugs awareness rally’ in Changlang on Sunday. The rally saw the participation of members of CBOs of Tangsa and Tutsa tribes, the All Changlang District Students’ Union, the Changlang Bazaar Committee, NGOs, and SHGs, besides students, teachers, and members of motorcycle clubs. (DIPRO)