Geto Sora wins hat-trick of titles in Singapore

ITANAGAR, 25 Jun: Badminton prodigy Geto Sora clinched a hat-trick of titles in the Pilot Pen Cup organised by the World Champ in Singapore from 19 to 25 June.

He won the boys’ U-9 and U-10 singles, and the U-11 doubles titles.

Sora defeated second ranked Teo Kai En Brandon of Singapore 21-15, 21-18 in the U-9 category, and beat another second ranked player, Sng Zhe Yang, of Singapore, 21-8, 21-11 in the U-10 category to win the gold medals.

Sora, pairing with Shahadzryl Bin Suhaine of Singapore, defeated Koh Rui Chen Zayden and Low Yi Ghim 21-11, 21-6 at Singapore’s Temasek Club Rifle Range Road in the U-11 doubles to win his third gold medal in the tournament.

Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) secretary-general Bamang Tago termed the wins as great achievement and congratulated the young player for his spectacular performance in a tournament held overseas.