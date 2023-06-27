BRO restores Diitte-Dimme-Migging connectivity

YINGKIONG, 26 Jun: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored the Diitte-Dimme-Migging road in Upper Siang district in a record time of 72 hours, in spite of continuous heavy rainfall.

On 19 June, the 80-feet-long Bailey bridge, along with a dumper truck, on the Diite-Dimme-Migging road had collapsed into the river. As a result, connectivity to the forward areas like Tuting subdivision in Upper Siang district was completely cut off.

The BRO responded to the situation by starting work to construct a diversion road to restore connectivity on the same day.

The district administration on Monday commended the BRO for its quick response in restoring the road connectivity. (DIPRO)