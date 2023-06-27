Papum Pare police, RWS and APC observe day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Jun: The Papum Pare police, in collaboration with Guwahati (Assam)-based Recovery Wellness Society and the Arunachal Press Club (APC), observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the APC here on Monday.

On the occasion, prizes were distributed to the winners of the painting and drawing competitions organised earlier by the Papum Pare police. Resource persons, along with senior police officials spoke about the danger of drug abuse and how to combat the growing menace.

IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, who attended the programme, said that, “in the battle against drug abuse, the first step will be for addicts to acknowledge that they are addicted.

“The step of recovery is to acknowledge the sickness. After this, the recovery process begins in the true sense. Parents also need to understand the gravity of the situation that faces their children. All these will help a person to get out of addiction,” Apa said.

Speaking about narco-terrorism, he apprised the participants of how “the enemy countries are pushing drugs into India via air and other means with a motive to destroy India.”

He also appealed to the public to join hands with police in the fight against drug abuse.

“The fight against drug menace is never-ending and it is a continuing battle. The police alone cannot fight. The public should extend all possible cooperation to the police, including giving us information about illegal drug trafficking,” said Apa.

Western Range DIGP Kime Aya, who also spoke on the occasion, shared his experience in dealing with drug-related problems in his long career as a policeman.

He also informed about the medical and health issues that a person faces after becoming a victim of drug(s).

“Drug addicts are victims and people should treat them emphatically. Drug traffickers are the criminals who prey on vulnerable people. Every day new drugs are being brought and our children face threats from them. Youths are losing lives,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the growing cases of drug abuse in the state.

“Drug abuse is now entering every corner of the state, which is very dangerous. The rehabilitation of drug addicts is very important and everyone must come together to fight against this menace,” the DIGP said.

‘Alcohol & drug addiction growing among children’

The project head of the Recovery Wellness Society (RWS), Anupam Rohit gave a detailed presentation on drug abuse and the RWS’ efforts in the fight against drug abuse in Arunachal.

He informed that “the RWS has treated 1,053 addicted youths from Arunachal Pradesh.

“I have been closely observing the drug abuse scenario in the state. The situation is getting worse with each passing year. So many youths’ lives are getting destroyed,” said Rohit.

Citing data, he said that “alcohol and drug addiction is growing among children aged between 9 and 12 years.”

Papum Pare (Rural) SP Dr Neelam Nega said that, “since 2020 till date, 16 cases have been registered on drug abuse and around 35 people have been arrested under my jurisdiction.”

Highlighting the achievements in the combat against drug abuse, he said that “the police teams were able to arrest one of the main kingpins of drugs, Yayi Lendo Jamoh.”

Mr Arunachal-2023 second runner-up Debia Tado, who has recovered from drug addiction, shared his personal experience, and encouraged drug addicts to “come out in the open and acknowledge the problem.”

“There is nothing to feel ashamed about. We should accept the fact that addiction is a disease. After that, it helps to fight against this disease. The addicts and their families should seek professional help,” he said.

Resource person Dr Panchali Neog highlighted substance abuse disorder and its medical aspects, and informed how substance abuse can cause several diseases, including cancer.

APC Vice President Bengia Ajum urged the students to “select better role models and never fall prey to peer pressure.”

“Come whatever may, never succumb to enticement from friends when it is drugs or alcohol. Listen to your parents’ advice and avoid bad friends as much as possible,” Ajum said.

WCD Joint Director A Lowangcha and RWS president Sujata Singh also spoke.

The event was attended by students of the GHSS Doimukh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (Yupia), Don Bosco (Nonpu) Doimukh, Holy Kids School Nyorch, and Larh Lawyr School Sipi.

The NEEPCO, Tarh Motors, and M/s Iconic Automobiles sponsored the event.