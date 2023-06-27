MLAs, DC inspect road in Khonsa

KHONSA, 26 Jun: The three legislators of Tirap district and the deputy commissioner inspected the road from the Assam Rifles check gate to KV in Khonsa Colony here on Monday.

After inspecting the road, all three MLAs – Wanglam Sawin, Wanglin Lowangdong and Chakat Aboh – assured to provide full support to the district administration in evicting structures and buildings for widening of the township road, and advised the line departments to coordinate with one another.

DC Hento Karga said that he has received several complaints regarding “illegal construction of private

buildings on the roadside, encroaching on government land, leading to inconvenience to the motorists.”

The DC sought cooperation from all the stakeholders with regard to the road widening works. (DIPRO)