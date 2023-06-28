Join hands in the battle against drug abuse

Even as the entire world observed the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, including on Monday, the growing cases of drug abuse in the state is becoming a serious threat to the future. One of the disturbing trends that has emerged in the recent years is the fact that alcohol and drug addiction is growing among children aged between 9 and 12 years in Arunachal Pradesh. Today’s situation is so bad that almost every household has an addict living among the family. The drug menace is the biggest threat to the future of this state.

The police alone will not be able to fight against it. The citizens will have to join hands with the police in this battle. There are many vocal and active civil society bodies in the state. In particular the community and clan-based organisations are very influential and active too. The state government should make them partners in the battle against drug abuse. Further, there should be zero tolerance against drug traffickers. Especially the government employees involved in drug trafficking should be dealt with strongly. Sadly, a generation is being lost due to drug abuse. The family members of addicts go through immense trauma. Some families never heal from it. The time has come for everyone to join hands together in this battle against drug abuse.