New circle notified

ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: The Panyor river panchayat has been notified as a new circle, named Kora, under the Yachuli constituency in Lower Subansiri district.

The notification was issued on Tuesday, and the new circle will include Rubdi, Yoizath, Takampasa and Kuchkut panchayats.

The establishment of the new circle is expected to develop further after the completion of the bridge over the Panyor river, connecting Yazali bridge point to Taib village, along with an inter-village school in Delipaji and an Eklavya Model Residential School in Komp.