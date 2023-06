ITANAGAR, 28 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik has conveyed greetings to the people of the state in general and the Muslim community in particular on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

“This festival is meant to promote goodwill among the people, and endorses purity of heart, obedience and generosity towards others. May Eid-ul-Zuha this year further promote the rich Islamic tradition of peace and amity among all in the society,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)