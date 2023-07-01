2,000 MW SLHEP nears completion

GERUKAMUKH, 30 Jun: The 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) is nearing completion and power generation will be started by the end of the 2023-’24 financial year, project developer NHPC said in a release.

“The construction of the dam’s top level of EL (210 mtrs) has been completed in all the blocks as on 29 June,” it said.

Terming it one of the major achievements in the project’s construction, the NHPC informed that more than 90 percent of the total project works have already been completed “and the remaining work for the radial gates will be completed after monsoon.”

“Electricity generation will be started by the end of financial year 2023-24,” the release said.

SLP Executive Director Vipin Gupta congratulated all the stakeholders, including the entire project team, on achieving the milestone.

After getting all statutory clearance, including forest clearance, on 12 October, 2004, the NHPC had started the construction work for the project in January 2005.

The work, however, was stalled from December 2011 to October 2019 due to agitations and protests by local stakeholders.

After having all the legal issues cleared by the National Green Tribunal, the construction of the project commenced again from 15 October, 2019.

The construction of all the major components – dam, power house, hydromechanical works, etc – are progressing fast, the release said, adding that “on completion, the project will generate approximately 7,500 million units of power annually on 90 percent dependable year.”