ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: National champions Nyeman Wangsu and Mercy Ngaimong achieved another milestone, winning medals at the International Wushu Championship, Moscow Wushu Star, held in Moscow, Russia, from 17 to 21 April.

Three times National Games gold medallist Wangsu secured three silver medals in changquan, daoshu, and gunshu events, while Mercy Ngaimong, also a three times National Games gold medallist, clinched two silver medals in jianshu and qiangshu events.

Both athletes have cleared the preliminary trials for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, with the final selection scheduled for June, ahead of the Games later this year.

Meanwhile, the All Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association (AAPWA) rued the lack of training facilities for wushu.

“Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh have consistently performed well even at international level. Despite such remarkable achievements, the sport continues to face challenges due to a lack of proper infrastructure,” AAPWA general secretary John Tara Bakey told this daily.

Stating that there is no dedicated indoor wushu training hall in the capital region or any other district in the state, he appealed to the authorities concerned to establish a well-equipped indoor training hall and centreto help athletes train more effectively and achieve greater success at higher stages, like the Asian Games and the Olympics.