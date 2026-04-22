[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 21 Apr: In view of recent reports of landslides and road blockages in different parts of West Kameng, District Tourism Officer TW Thongdok has issued an advisory for tourists and visitors travelling within the district.

The advisory stated that recent incidents in the district have caused damage to property and loss of human lives, prompting the authorities to urge all tourists to exercise utmost caution during their stay and travel.

Visitors, particularly those not accustomed to high altitudes, have been advised to take precautions against altitude-related health issues and seek medical attention if required.

Tourists have been asked to avoid travelling to landslide-prone areas, vulnerable road stretches, steep slopes, waterfalls, riverbanks, and other hazardous locations. They have also been instructed not to cross blocked, damaged, or unstable roads.

It further cautioned against non-essential travel, especially on remote and hilly routes, and urged visitors to strictly follow traffic regulations and instructions issued by the district administration, the police, the Border Roads Organisation, and other competent agencies.

Tourists have also been urged to remain updated on road conditions and travel advisories before starting any journey. They have been asked to carry sufficient food, drinking water, medicines, and other essentials, ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy and adequately fuelled, and inform the hotel authorities or local contacts about their travel plans and expected return time.

The advisory also urged visitors to stay only atregistered hotels, homestays, resorts, farmstays, and authorised tourist lodges, and to avoid unfamiliar or restricted areas without proper guidance.

In case of emergencies, the authorities have shared the following contact numbers: disaster management helpline – 1077; district disaster management officer – 8729947950; police station – 8415077504; and medical emergency – 8415076117.

The advisory also urged all tourism stakeholders, including hotel owners, tour operators, resort managers, homestay operators, and local guides, to widely disseminate the advisory among visitors and ensure strict compliance.