ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: In a significant boost to the startup ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh, three entrepreneurs from the state have been selected among the top 50 participants in a flagship incubation programme supported by the North Eastern Council (NEC).

The list, recently announced by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati, features finalists who will receive financial assistance for the next phase of the programme, recognising innovation, scalability and regional impact.

The selected entrepreneurs are Tater Maga, founding director of Mete Food Processing OPC Pvt Ltd, Katung Boria, founder and CEO of Slot Allot, and Oyom Siram, founder of BR Enterprise.

Maga has carved a niche in the agro-processing sector by promoting millet-based products and medicinal forest produce. His enterprise focuses on building a fair value chain by connecting local farmers directly with markets, ensuring better returns for producers while offering health-oriented products to consumers.

His work integrates indigenous knowledge with modern processing and branding, contributing to sustainable livelihoods and biodiversity conservation.

Boria, an MBBS graduate-turned-entrepreneur, has developed Slot Allot, a digital platform aimed at simplifying slot-based bookings. What began as a solution to access sports facilities has evolved into a broader system covering event ticketing and reservation services.

The startup has already gained traction as one of the leading ventures from Arunachal, reflecting its growing relevance in the digital services space.

Siram represents grassroots entrepreneurship, having built BR Enterprise from her home in Pasighat. Starting with homemade pickles and candies, her venture has gained recognition at multiple agricultural fairs.

She has been honoured as a ‘Progressive woman farmer 2024’ and continues to promote local produce, including the GI-tagged kekir, while advocating rural livelihoods and women’s empowerment.

According to the organisers, the ventures were shortlisted based on innovation potential, business viability, feasibility, regional impact, and quality of presentation.