KOYU, 21 Apr: Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said that infrastructure development alone cannot ensure quality education, and that public participation is equally crucial for improving scholastic outcomes.

Sona said this after inaugurating the ‘golden jubilee model school building’ at the Government Higher Secondary School here in Lower Siang district on Tuesday.

The project was executed by the Urban Development & Housing Department’s Likabali division.

The minister reiterated the vision of the chief minister for a “Viksit and Shikshit Arunachal,” and urged the community to take collective responsibility and enrol their children in government schools.

Earlier, the minister interacted with the faculty members and participated in a plantation drive within the campus of the new building.

He further assured that the hostel building would be renovated, and that necessary funds would be provided.

Also present on the occasion was Nari-Koyu MLA Tojir Kadu, who raised concern over declining student enrolment in schools in Koyu, and appealed to the parents to admit their wards in the local government school, especially after the dedication of the modern and well-equipped golden jubilee school building.

DC Gobi Nyicyor in his address highlighted the importance of census enumeration and urged all residents to actively participate and ensure their inclusion in the process.

Koyu ZPM Nyachi Koyu also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was attended by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Pakmo Koyu, Nari ADC Ainstein Koyu, SP Bomken Basar, Seren ZPM Mikir Koyu Doye, Koyu Assistant Commissioner Marngam Kakki, DDSE Marte Koyu, and GHSS Koyu Principal (i/c) Rimo Kadu, among others. (DIPRO)