9 kickboxers to represent Arunachal in nat’l c’ship

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Nine kickboxers will represent Arunachal Pradesh in the Wako India Senior National Kickboxing Championship-2023, scheduled to be held from 1 to 5 July in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The players are Kabak Mallam, Tana Tagi Tara, Bake Tama, Robin Deori, Akash Potal, Kishor Thapa, Tunar Monika, Pisa Ane, and Tassar Yagung, Kickboxing Association of Arunachal general secretary Charu Govin informed in a release.

They have been selected based on their previous performances.

Mallam will be competing in the senior men’s full contact event, while Deori will participate in the senior men’s low kick event. Tama and Tara will compete in the senior men’s point fights event.

While Yagung will participate in the senior women’s point fight event, Monika will participate in senior women’s point fight/low contact event.

Both Potal and Thapa will compete in the senior men’s light contact events.

Ane will participate in the senior women’s full contact event.

Bialok Ragit is the chef the mission, and Hem Taye and Jumi Basar are the coach and manager, respectively, of the team.