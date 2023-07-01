Pongte inaugurates fitness, learning centres

CHANGLANG, 30 Jun: Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte on Friday inaugurated the renovated fitness centre and the ‘New Age Learning Centre’ here.

It was Changlang DC Sunny K Singh who took the initiative to give a complete facelift to both the centres, which were in a very bad shape.

Singh had opened a New Age Learning Centre in Miao too, when he was the ADC there. He was awarded the Prime Minister Award in April this year for opening the centre in Miao.

Pongte urged “all the health conscious people” to “get the benefits of the facility and stay fit and healthy.”

He thanked the DC “for the innovation, which will immensely benefit the younger generation in health and education sectors.”

Pongte advised the people to abstain from drugs and alcohol, and to focus on education and health. (DIPRO)