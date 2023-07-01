MLA inaugurates WR AE office

KALAKTANG, 30 Jun: MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma inaugurated the newly constructed office of the assistant engineer (AE) of the water resource (WR) subdivision here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Expressing satisfaction over the completion of the project, the MLA emphasised on the importance of efficient water resource management in promoting sustainable development and enhancing the quality of life of the people of Kalaktang.

The office is expected to streamline administrative processes and improve coordination among stakeholders involved in water resource management, the MLA said.

“It will serve as a central hub for discussions, planning, and decision-making, ensuring a more efficient and effective approach to addressing the water-related needs of the region,” he added.