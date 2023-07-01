Chikro qualifies for final trial selection for Nat’l U-19 football team

ITANAGAR, 30 Jun: Yash Chikro, after getting promoted to the main team of the I-League side Rajashthan United FC, along with two fellow Arunachalee players, has made it to the final phase of the selection trial for national U-19 boys’ football team.

The trial selection is scheduled to be held from 3 to 7 July in Bhuvneshwar, Odisha.

The national U-19 team will take part in the U-19 SAFF Championship, 2023, to be held in September this year.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association conveyed best wishes to him for the selection trial.

Chikro hails from Lohit district.

