Career counselling, felicitation prog held

Staff Reporter

NAHARLAGUN, 2 Jul: The Begam Ao Youth Capital Complex (BAYCC), under the aegis of the Begam Ao Welfare Association, conducted a ‘career counselling-cum-felicitation’ programme here on Sunday.

A large number of students turned up for the programme. Besides resource persons, senior members of the clan, including retired major general Jarken Gamlin, spoke on the occasion.

The resource persons dwelt on various topics and cleared the doubts raised by the students regarding their subjects.

Starting the event, Career Point counsellor Rupjyoti Baruah spoke on the subject preferences students can have after passing Class 10.

“It is important to have clarity right from Class 10 onwards about what the students want to pursue in future. Lack of clarity can seriously hamper career decision, especially after Class 12,” he said.

RK Mission Hospital cardiologist Dr Romar Dabu spoke about medical science as a subject choice. Sharing his own personal experience, Dr Dabu urged the students to dream big in life.

“I lost my father very early in my life. Despite coming from a poor economic background and despite all odds, I became a doctor. The students should never give up and always work hard to achieve his or her dreams,” he said.

Child psychology counsellor Ide Eshi advocated better interaction between parents and children. “Today, a large chunk of our children are addicted to drugs. Lack of proper interaction between parents and children is one of the main reasons for it. The parents need to spend more time with their children and keep an eye on their behavioural pattern,” she said.

She added that drug addiction among girl children is also rising at an alarming rate in the state.

Hungryji and Dukaan Dada managing director Doni Riba spoke on ‘Entrepreneurship as career in Arunachal Pradesh’, while Young Mission Adventure Club chairman Yomjum Yomgam dwelt on ‘Skill management’.

Senior journalist Bengia Ajum, who spoke on ‘Scope of journalism’, dwelt on journalism as a career option, and shared information about colleges and universities where students pursue journalism courses.

Itanagar EAC Nangram Pingkap spoke on ‘How to prepare for civil service examinations’. He also took questions from the students and cleared many of their doubts.

Khadi Village & Industries Commission Executive Officer Chetan Singh in his address apprised the participants of various loan schemes that one can avail for self-employment.

Begam clan members Dr Goto Gangkak and Terdam Gamlin were felicitated by the BAYCC, led by its president Damlin Gamlin.

Meritorious students and national/state level medallists were also felicitated.