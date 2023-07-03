DCM lauds senior doctors’ contributions

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein commended “the immense contribution that senior doctors of the state in premier hospitals like the RK Mission Hospital and the TRIHMS provide to the people.”

Addressing a function to celebrate the National Doctors’ Day at a city hotel here on Saturday, the DCM said also that “the state-of-the-art facilities and modern equipment available at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) are a matter of pride for Arunachal Pradesh.”

Stating that the government would “provide support to the medical fraternity in every possible way,” Mein assured to provide “required additional fund for completion of the office of the state branch of the Indian Medical Association.”

He highlighted the enactment of the Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel & Medical Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Act, 2019, “which

was passed to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals.”

The DCM felicitated senior doctors and AYANG Foundation of East Siang district “for their sincere dedication and outstanding contributions towards delivering healthcare services to the needy people of the state.”

Among others, Health Minister Alo Libang, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and senior doctors of the state attended the function. (DCM’s PR Cell)