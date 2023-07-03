KDSDH adjudged best Kayakalp DH in state

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Khando Drowa Sangmo District Hospital (KDSDH) in Tawang was adjudged the best Kayakalp district hospital (DH) in the state, while the community health centre (CHC) in Ruksin (East Siang) was adjudged the best CHC in the state during a state-level award ceremony organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) at a city hotel here on Sunday.

The primary health centres (PHC) in Yagrung (East Siang), Jeying (Upper Siang), Singchung (West Kameng), Darak (West Siang), Walong (Anjaw), Kamhua Noknu (Longding), Lhou (Tawang), Tarasso (Papum Pare), Piyong (Namsai), and Khimiyong (Changlang) were adjudged the best PHCs, while the UPHC in Rakap Colony (ICR) and the HWC SC

in Dharampur (Namsai) were also awarded for best performance.

Besides this, commendation awards, based on “facilities achieving 70 percent in external assessment under Kayakalp” were presented to Bakin Pertin General Hospital (East Siang), the Upper Siang district hospital, the Kalaktang CHC (West Kameng), the Kamba CHC (West Siang), the Yomcha CHC (West Siang), the Jang CHC (Tawang), the Lumla CHC (Tawang), the Sagalee CHC (Papum Pare), the Yazali CHC (Lower Subansiri), the Mahadevpur CHC (Namsai), the Rani PHC (East Siang), the Sille PHC (East Siang), the Bilat PHC (East Siang), the Bagra PHC (West Siang) and the Mukto PHC (Tawang), the NHM informed.

“The Kayakalp award carries cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs for the best district, Rs 15 lakhs for the best CHC, Rs 2 lakhs for the best PHC and UPHC, Rs 1 lakh for the best HWC SC, Rs 3 lakhs commendation award for DH, Rs 1 lakh for CHC, and Rs 50,000 for PHC,” the NHM said.

It added that national NQAS certificates were awarded to the Dharampur HWC SC (Namsai), the Pobdi HWC SC (West Siang), and the Komgo Tarsu HWC SC (West Siang) “after two levels of assessment, specially focusing on eight areas of concern, service provision, input patient right, clinical services, support services, infection control, quality management, and outcomes.”

Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Alo Libang, who along with MLA Nyamar Karbak, H&FW Secretary Liyon Borang and H&FW Special Secretary Vivek HP attended the function, praised the healthcare workers for their dedication and hard work, and exhorted them to “maintain and further improve the quality of service.”

Karbak commended the three facilities in his constituency on being awarded the certificates, and also congratulated the other awardees, “as it will help to transform the health scenario of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The H&FW special secretary said that “it has to be an expected norm that every health facility in the state should be Kayakalp awarded, as it is minimum standard expected in a hospital.”