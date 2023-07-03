NEDF adopts ‘Brahmaputra Declaration’

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: The North East Dialogue Forum (NEDF) – a conglomeration of various civil society organisations of the region – on 1 July adopted the ‘Brahmaputra Declaration’, demanding that the central government and the “international community” address various issues confronting the people of the region.

The forum demanded that the rights provided under the UN Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous People, 2007, be fully recognised, and sought the attention of the UN special rapporteur on promotion and protection of rights of indigenous people to “witness the human rights violation being faced by the indigenous people in Northeast India (NEI).”

It demanded that the government of India “ratify the Convention of Refugees, 1951, of the UN to facilitate the refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, etc, in the NEI, which can deal with refugees’ status where their basic human rights, like right to food and right to education can be ensured under the international laws.”

“To ensure the guideline and procedure of free prior inform consent, the impact assessment on environment, socioeconomic, health, human right, cumulative prior to the development projects related to mining of minerals, construction of highway, railways, bridges, national parks, etc, in order to protect the environment and maintain sustainable livelihood of the indigenous peoples and ensure Sustainable Development Goals-2030 of the UN, which India has promised to fulfill to its citizens,” a press statement issued by the NEDF read.

The forum also demanded that the GoI “prevent and stop ethnic cleansing and killing of civilians between or among communities, including the ongoing violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur and “the armed groups under the suspension of operation (SoS) to stop killing of people and revisit the obligation to protect civilians; not to use land mine; and no child soldier as they signed three deeds of agreement with the Geneva Call.”

It also urged the GoI and the international community to recognise the historical and territorial integrity of Manipur.

The forum further urged the Centre, the Manipur government and the international community to “communicate with the special rapporteur on situation of human rights in Myanmar to examine the operational procedure of Chin Defense Force and “use of sophisticated arms to defend democracy in Myanmar and in turn the arms are being used to the people in Manipur who are protecting and promoting democracy and integrity of Manipur.”

It further demanded that the GoI invite the special rapporteur on counter terrorism, the special rapporteur on violence against women and the members of the UN Committee on Elimination of Racial Discrimination to visit Manipur and the NEI at the earliest.

The other demands include “removal of the Assam Rifles from Manipur and repealing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958; directing SoO groups in Manipur to stop firing and freely allow the farmers to cultivate the paddy at this peak of cultivation; and directing the central security forces deployed in Manipur to stop inhumane act and grave human right violation carried out by the Rapid Action Forces and the Assam Rifles to civilians, especially women protesters; and removing the central security forces stationed in the educational institutions and allowing the students to attend schools and colleges at the earliest.”