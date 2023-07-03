Public outcry over fluctuating vegetable prices

[ Hofe Dada ]

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Fluctuating prices of vegetables in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) is causing frustration among the public.

With the monsoon season underway, customers are witnessing significant disparities in the prices of vegetables in the markets, and it has affected their ability to buy vegetables.

Currently, tomatoes cost Rs 180 per kg in Chimpu, while they cost Rs 160/kg in Jollang, and Rs 150/kg in Naharlagun. Potatoes cost Rs 50/kg, onions cost Rs 80/kg, and green chillies are priced at Rs 200/kg.

This fluctuation of the prices has exasperated many a customer, and they are questioning the role of the ICR district administration in regulating the prices of essential commodities, stating that the vendors are not following the rates set by the administration.

Some customers suggested that the shops violating the revised pricing chart be sealed and strict action taken against such vendors.

Meanwhile, the vendors are attributing the price fluctuations to the rainy season, claiming that it hampers transportation and disrupts supply chains of essential commodities.

Many shoppers have urged the administration to implement a price monitoring mechanism, besides closely monitoring the prices of vegetables and identifying unfair price hikes.