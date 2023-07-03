Yonex-Sunrise nat’l badminton tourney

Saring, Manimattu win gold medal in girls’ U-13 doubles

ITANAGAR, 2 Jul: Rising badminton player of the state, Jesicca Neyi Saring, partnering with Shaina Manimattu of Karnataka, won the gold medal in girls’ U-13 doubles event in the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament-2023, at the Lord Budhha Badminton Academy

in Delhi Public School, Bodhgaya, Bihar.

Saring is the first shuttler from Arunachal to win gold in any national ranking tournament.

Congratulating the young shuttler on her feat, Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) secretary-general Bamang Tago said that “it is the result of coaching and training provided by highly experienced foreign coach.”

The ASBA expressed hope that “she will win more matches in the future and win glory for the state and the country.”