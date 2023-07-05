Oken Tayeng nominated as NTAC member

ITANAGAR, 4 Jul: Pioneer tour operator Oken Tayeng has been nominated as a member of the National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC) under the chairmanship of the union tourism minister.

The NTAC acts as a think tank of the tourism ministry and advises the government on various tourism-related policy matters.

An alumnus of Kirori Mal College, Delhi University, Tayeng is the founder of Aborcountry Travels & Expeditions – one of the leading tour operators in the country.

Tayeng, who promotes responsible tourism, has won numerous awards and is also associated with a number of organisations in various mentoring and leadership roles.