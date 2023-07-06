Former YWS general secy. Pranab Yangfo no more

NAHARLAGUN, 5 Jul: Pranab Yangfo, former general secretary of the Yangfo Welfare Society (YWS) has died on 4 July at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here following a prolonged illness.

Born to Tagung and Yadap Yangfo of Tarawa village under Chayang Tajo in East Kameng district on 5 July 1979, Pranab, who was also known as Chabo, studied at the government secondary school, Chayang Tajo and Sainik School, Dehradun.

Late Pranab is survived by four wives, seven daughters and five sons.

Meanwhile, the YWS has deeply mourned the former general secretary’s demise.

In a condolence message, the YWS on Wednesday stated, “Pranab Yangfo, was known for his social work and generosity and was loved and respected by everyone for his humble nature.”

The YWS extended its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.