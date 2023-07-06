Harness agricultural potential to make Arunachal food bowl: Governor

Dree in Ziro

ZIRO, 5 Jul: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik exhorted the youths to harness the potential of agriculture and its allied sectors and make Arunachal Pradesh the food bowl of the North East region.

He said this while attending the Dree Festival celebrations of the Apatani community here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Greeting the people on the occasion, the Governor said, “Dree symbolizes the working of divinity for protection of crops, so that the granaries are full after a rich harvest. It is the time for fostering love and affections, unity and camaraderie with members of the community.”

Governor stated that the indigenous festivals have always promoted peace, harmony and prosperity in the region. He urged the people to preserve and propagate their cultural heritage.

He also complimented the women and children taking part in the cultural programme and said that they reflected purity and divinity of the festivity.

The Governor commended the Apatani tribe for maintaining the unique agricultural practice of the community and pristine environment. He also advised youths to adopt cultural tourism, entrepreneurship in

tourism, horticulture and other potential service sectors.

He later visited the painting and photography stalls, arranged as part of the festival and felicitated TGT Padi Manu of government secondary school, Hong with ‘Teacher of the Year’ award for her initiative to set up a library in the school.

Minister for agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, veterinary & dairy development and fisheries MLA Tage Taki, Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime, SP Sachin Kumar Singhal, Tarh Tabin of Arunachal Indigenous Tribe Forum and apex members of community based organizations attended the celebrations. (Raj Bhawan)