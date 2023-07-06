BRO launches bailey bridge with enhanced load capacity

YINGKIONG, 5 Jul: A new Bailey bridge with enhanced load capacity was launched on Wednesday and is open for traffic.

The existing 80 feet Baily bridge with a load class of 18R collapsed at km 130.57 on the Ditte-Dimme-Migging road on June 19.

The 105 RCC under 761 BRTF, Project Brahmank restored the bridge, said a BRO release.

The renewed connectivity will not only alleviate the hardship faced by road users but will also fulfill strategic needs of security forces. This road plays a crucial role in facilitating troop movement and serves as a vital link to the remotest village in Upper Siang district. (DIPRO)