NCC training camp concludes

NIRJULI, 6 Jul: The combined annual training camp of the National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) 1 Arunachal Pradesh battalion, which commenced at the NERIST campus here on 23 June, concluded on 2 July.

Cadets from all NCC battalions under the Tezpur (Assam)-based NCC GP headquarters participated in the camp and underwent theoretical and practical training in leadership skills, personality development, social service, community development activities, disaster management activities, sports and adventure activities, and health and hygiene, apart from training in military subjects like drill, weapon training, map reading, field craft, and military history.

Motivational talks were delivered by NERIST Director Prof M Muralidhar and Banderdewa-based PTC Principal Neha Yadav.

“Thirty-five cadets were selected for RDC-24 drill competition, trained and sent for further selections to Shillong. Based on their performance in the next camps, they will be part of the northeastern region drill contingent at RDC-24,” the NCC informed in a release.