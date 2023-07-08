DC inspects Bhalukpong jurisdiction

BHALUKPONG, 7 Jun: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar recently inspected the Bhalukpong jurisdiction to assess key establishments and address issues related to administrative efficiency and public service delivery.

The DC inspected the EAC office, the government secondary school (GSS) here, the Orchid Research Centre in Tippi, and the block development office (BDO) and the community health centre (CHC) here.

The purpose of the inspection was to evaluate the functioning of these establishments and engage with authorities, officials and staffers to understand the challenges they face and gather insights.

Discussions were held at the EAC office to improve administrative efficiency and enhance public service delivery. At the GSS, Sagar emphasised the importance of education and advocated “improvement in infrastructure and the quality of education provided.”

The visit to the Tippi Orchid Research Centre was focused on promoting sustainable orchid cultivation, research activities, and collaboration with the local communities and organisations.

At the BDO, matters related to ongoing projects, schemes and welfare programmes for rural development and poverty alleviation were discussed.

At the CHC here, the DC assessed the healthcare infrastructure and discussed strategies to improve healthcare services in the area. (DIPRO)