DMFT outlines plan for 2023-’24

ROING, 7 Jul: The District Mineral Foundation Trust (DMFT) of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) outlined its plan and programme for 2023-’24 during it’s a meeting held here on Friday.

The DMFT also presented a brief report on its aims and objectives, scope of activities, and projects undertaken in LDV.

Proposal for bridging the infrastructure gaps in schools, provision of midday meal for students of Classes 9 to 12 to keep the children in schools for 12 government schools in the district, etc, were presented before the governing council for approval.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mutchu Mithi commended the projects taken up by the DMFT, “as it caters to the immediate requirements in the district.”

Mithi suggested a few projects that could be taken up to improve the education and the women & child development sectors in the district.

DC Soumya Saurabh informed about the various activities of the DTFI, and said that “the priority is to meet the basic requirements in the education and healthcare sectors.”

She further said that “work should be considered in a convergence mode with other departments.”

The DC also highlighted initiatives like the ‘mother child care kit’ provided on institutional delivery; renovation works on government schools in Jamupani and Paglam; provision of library books; construction of a bachelors’ barrack for teachers; electrification of anganwadi centres; capacity building programme for girls, etc.

MLA Gum Tayeng and AMDO Jotin Linggi also spoke. (DIPRO)