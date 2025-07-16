 ADS apprehends 2 drug peddlers

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 15 Jul: The anti-drug squad (ADS) of the Pasighat police in East Siang district apprehended two drug peddlers in two separate operations, and seized approximately 22.69 grams of suspected heroin from their possession.

The ADS also seized cash, two mobile phones, some empty tobacco containers, and a car used by one of the peddlers.

Acting on a tip off, the ADS, led by DSP Ayup Boko,conducted a search of the residence of one Obang Modi and recovered about 12.24 grams of suspected heroin.

In a separate operation, the team frisked a car owned by an individual identified as Kabit Moyong in the presence of an executive magistrate and found approximately 10.45 grams of suspected heroin.