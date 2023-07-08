NERIST NCC officers, cadets awarded

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: Dr Mukesh Upadhyay and Yumnam Bidya Laxmi Devi received the best caretaker officer awards, and SUO Dikshit Kumar Gogoi and UOs Vindha Sindhu and Lanngambi Thounaojam of the NCC’s 1 Arunachal Pradesh battalion received the best cadet awards in a function at the DK Convention Hall here recently.

All of them are from the NERIST, Nirjuli.

Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu and 1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion Commanding Officer, Lt Col K Dileep Reddy gave away the awards.

NERIST Director Prof M Muralidhar and its Dean Prof P Lingfa felicitated the officers and the cadets for their achievements, Dr Upadhyay, who is also the NCC NERIST caretaker officer, informed in a release.