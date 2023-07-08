Dist secretariat mourns head assistant’s demise

ZIRO, 7 Jul: The officers and officials of the secretariat here in Lower Subansiri district mourned the untimely demise of head assistant Gyati Chada, who passed away at the TRIHMS, Naharlagun, in the wee hours of Friday, following a prolonged illness.

The officers and officials, along with DC Bamin Nime expressed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Gyati Tajang, president of Hao Lanker, the apex body of Hari village, to which late Chada belonged, and Hari Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association president Tasso Butung also mourned Chada’s demise and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

In their condolence messages, Tajang and Butung described late Chada as a “sincere, humble and helpful person who was always jolly and contributed immensely to the growth and development of Hari village through his expert advises being in government service for so long.”

Born on 2 October, 1970, Chada had joined government service as an upper division clerk in 1992, and had been promoted to head assistant in 2021.

He leaves behind two wives and five children. (DIPRO)