Teen shot dead in Manipur

IMPHAL, 7 Jul: A teenager was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

According to officials, gunmen fired indiscriminately in Phoubakchao locality, during which the teenager, who was hurrying to take cover, was hit by a bullet.

Meanwhile, irate locals, mostly womenfolk, hit the streets in Moirang to vent out their anger against the firing.

Officials said that the firing between two groups of armed men was first reported in Awang Leikei and Kangwai in Churachandpur district near Phoubakchao at around 1:30 am.

After a few hours of lull, intermittent firing started again from 11:30am, officials said, adding that senior police officials have gone to Kangwai to take stock of the situation.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on 3 May. (PTI)