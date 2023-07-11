Abducted AE rescued within 2 hrs; 3 arrested

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Bameng (East Kameng) RWD Assistant Engineer (AE) Reri Boje, who had been abducted by three persons from the Gandhi Market area here at around 10 am on Monday, was rescued by the Itanagar police within two hours.

Following the abduction, an FIR (u/s 365/506/34 of IPC) was registered at the police station here, and the case was endorsed to Inspector S Roy for investigation.

A police team immediately launched a search operation, and

rescued the AE from Richi Jullang area, near the Chimpu-Jullang bridge.

The three abductees have been identified as Yarkum Rimo (40), Mako Rimo (23), and Tah Rimo (35), all originally from Fengche village in East Kameng district.

The white Creta car which had been used by the abductors has also been seized.

The AE had been abducted for “personal reasons,” the police said.

The team that rescued the AE and arrested the trio comprised Inspectors Yangfo and Riram, SI AK Jha, and police personnel, under the supervision of Itanagar Police Station OC (i/c) Pawan Yadav, according to the police.