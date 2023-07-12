Ways to strengthen coop movement in L/Subansiri discussed

ZIRO, 11 Jul: Ways to chalk out a comprehensive action plan for formation of a new large area multipurpose cooperative society (LAMPS), a multipurpose primary agricultural cooperative society (PACS) and dairy/fishery primary cooperative societies, covering all panchayat segments and villages in Lower Subansiri district in the next five years were discussed during a meeting of the District Cooperative Development Committee (DCDC), chaired by DC Bamin Nime, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the DCDC members, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Society (DRCS) Niklen Lego urged them to “lend your best efforts to achieve the objective of strengthening the cooperative movement and deepening its reach to the grassroots level, as envisaged by the union cooperation ministry.”

The participants proposed setting up six new multipurpose PACS, including two each under the agriculture, dairy and fishery sectors in Hong-Hari under Ziro-I and Ziro-II blocks, and also across the uncovered panchayats and villages in the district in order to increase the viability of the PACS and diversify their business activities.

The DC advised the heads of offices and other committee members to “coordinate with the DRCS to finalise setting up of six PACS of agriculture, dairy and fisheries, and support in providing infrastructure and other logistics to form new PACS at the panchayat and village levels.”

NABARD DDM MK Lowang emphasised on “transforming the newly formed PACS into multi-service entities; computerisation of the PACS; and the role of the PACS in providing credit and other support services like petrol pumps, LPG distribution, storage infrastructure, fertiliser, seeds, PDS, and super bazaars.”

Among others, the DPDO, the DAO, the DFDO, the DVO, and the Apex Bank branch managers attended the meeting. (DIPRO)