Physical training camp for APSSB aspirants underway

AALO, 12 Jul: A five-week-long physical training camp for Arunachal Pradesh State Selection Board Examination (APSSB) aspirants, organized by Indian Army in collaboration with West Siang district unit of Galo Youth Organization, is underway at Aalo Military Station in West Siang district.

The training aims at helping the aspirants prepare for the physical tests in the upcoming APSSB examination.

The key features of the training programme include physical fitness assessment, strength and endurance training, nutritional guidance and weekly mock test and evaluation.

Currently, 137 students, both boys and girls are attending the free training programme. (DIPRO)