Tarh Nachung wins award from TATA Motors Ltd

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Entrepreneur-cum-Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries president Tarh Nachung had won the top award for his Tarh Motors in recognition of “outstanding market share performance in pickups (LPU+SUP).”

The award was handed over to him as proprietor of Tarh Motors, lone LLP commercial vehicle dealer of Arunachal Pradesh, by TATA Motors Ltd executive director Girish Wagh during an international conference at Lisbon in Portugal recently.

“It was unexpected but surprising as rising to top rank among 650 TATA dealers across the country within one and half years of taking over the dealership was a herculean task,” Nachung said on Wednesday.

It may be recalled that Tarh Motors, located at Lekhi village along National Highway-415, had opened its branch at 4 Mile in centurion town Pasighat on 7th April last year under its expansion programme by targeting markets of East, West, Lower and Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, Lower and Dibang Valley, Lohit and Namsai districts, as those districts have been totally dependent on Assam and Itanagar for purchase of vehicles and maintenance.