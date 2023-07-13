SDS to strengthen culture, traditions

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 12 Jul: “Apart from continuing to relentlessly work towards preserving the rich Singpho culture and traditional customs,” Singpho Development Society (SDS) president Jowkhong Singpho, reiterated his commitment to “build and strengthen cordial relations with other tribal communities.”

Addressing a function here recently, the SDS president also assured to initiate “the needed steps to start Singpho literature as third language in Changlang and Namsai districts.”

Vijaynagar EAC Apollo James Lungphi, who also attended the function, advised the SDS team to “prepare a comprehensive roadmap and build youthful energy to combat the menace of drug abuse prevalent in Changlang and Namsai districts.”

He also called for “a great deal of devotion working on education, women empowerment or gender equality for balanced growth of society.”

Tai Khamti Singpho Council president PY Singpho exhorted the SDS to “work as true torchbearers,” and to maintain peaceful coexistence with all communities.

He suggested forming a research team, “comprising intellectuals and senior members, to work on customary laws, traditional customs, and all other pressing subjects.”

Apart from SDS general secretary Ongyun Maio, the president and general secretary of the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’ Union, the general secretary of the Tai Khamti Development Society and Tai Khamti Singpho Council members attended the meeting.