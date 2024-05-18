PCI seeks report from UP govt on journalist’s murder

NEW DELHI, 17 May: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Friday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the killing of a journalist in Jaunpur district, taking suo moto cognisance of the matter.

The council, a quasi-judicial body, has also sought a report from the Odisha government on the assault on two journalists in Kandhamal district.

Ashutosh Srivastava, a journalist with the ‘Sudarshan News’ television channel, was shot dead in Jaunpur on Monday.

In Odisha’s Kandhamal district, Uttam Khamari and Subrat Kumar Mohanty, working with Odia dailies Prameya and Pragativadi, respectively, were allegedly assaulted by a sub-divisional police officer.

According to a complaint received by the PCI, the police also refused to register a complaint submitted by the journalists. (PTI)