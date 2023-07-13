TCF donates blood to GTGH

ZIRO, 12 Jul: Eighteen units of blood were donated by the members of Tajang Christian Forum at Gyati Takka General Hospital here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

The donors included 16 males and two females.

Organizer of the blood donation drive Rubu Tadi said that various church members from Tajang Christian Forum had volunteered to donate blood.

Meanwhile, blood bank officer of Gyati Takka General Hospital Dr. Hage Yubbey appreciated the good gesture of the Forum and said the donated blood would come handy in saving lives. (DIPRO)