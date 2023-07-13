Admin meets religious leaders to combat drug menace

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KHARSANG, 12 Jul: Miao ADC Ibom Tao convened a meeting with leaders of all faiths here in Changlang district on Tuesday to encourage a unified effort to combat drug abuse and drug peddling.

During the meeting, the leaders of churches, temples and mosques vowed to “organise drug recovery programmes with rehabilitation facilities for the benefit of addicts.”

It was unanimously resolved that the religious centres would initiate the required steps to educate the people to prevent drug abuse, and to “adopt prevention and early intervention strategies to reduce the impact of drug abuse and mental disorders in communities.”

The involvement of religious leaders is expected to be immensely helpful in initiating recovery programmes by incorporating spirituality through prayers, meditation and counseling.

The Tangsa Baptist Church Association announced that it would set up a community-based de-addiction and rehabilitation facility in Kharsang circle for treatment of drug addicts of all ages and genders.

The church leaders also resolved to conduct fellowship programmes, and to counsel the addicts to enable them to discard abusing drugs and start living renewed lives.

The ADC commended his team of officers comprising Kharsang SDO N Wangjen, Vijaynagar EAC Apollo James Lungphi, Namphai-I EAC Namrata Bhatt and the Kharsang PS OC, for “working hard towards achieving the goal of putting a permanent halt to the (drug) menace.”

The ADC also praised the women organizations for their relentless efforts and expressed hope that “the mission and dream to make Miao a drugs-free administrative subdivision will be transformed into reality soon.”